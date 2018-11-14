STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish lawmakers have rejected a proposed minority coalition of the second largest party, the center-right Moderates, and the small Christian Democrats, leaving the country still without a new government since Sept. 9 elections.
Ulf Kristersson, the Moderates leader and likely prime minister, lost the 195-154 vote in the 349-seat Parliament.
Those opposing the coalition said it would mean giving influence to the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats — Sweden’s third largest party but considered a pariah by many — because the government would be dependent on its support in parliament.
Wednesday’s vote was the first of a possible four before Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen must call new elections.
The September vote produced a hung parliament with neither the left-leaning side nor the center-right bloc securing a majority.