COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s king has described the resignation of three members of the body that awards the Nobel Literature Prize as “a sad development that I hope will be solved.”

Carl XVI Gustav, the patron of the Swedish Academy who must approve any of the secret votes by the 18-member body before the result is made public, said Monday the Academy was “thinking the situation through.”

Klas Ostergren, Kjell Espmark and Peter Englund resigned Friday after the body voted against removing Katarina Frostenson, an Academy member whose husband has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The trio had called for her exclusion.

Although he has not spoken publicly, Swedish media have identified Frostenson’s husband as French-born Jean-Claude Arnault.