The Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The head of the Swedish Academy that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature has resigned following an internal crisis at the prestigious institution.

Sara Danius announced her decision Thursday after a three-hour meeting of academy members in central Stockholm. Danius said she had lost the confidence of the academy, but would not comment on whether a vote was held to remove her.

The crisis started last week after three male members over a secret vote and decided not to remove a female colleague whose husband is embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations.

Danius, a 56-year-old Swedish literature historian, says the turmoil at the academy has “already affected the Nobel Prize quite severely.”

The Nobel Foundation Board sharply criticized the Swedish Academy on Wednesday, saying the group was threatening to tarnish the reputation of the Nobel Prize.

