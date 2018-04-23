TOKYO (AP) — Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Japan’s Emperor Akihito have attended at a special exhibit on Swedish natural sciences in Tokyo to mark 150 years of diplomacy.

The king and Queen Silvia escorted Akihito and Empress Michiko on Monday at the exhibition featuring three key Swedish scientists from the 18th century who have influenced Japan, including Carl Linnaeus who set the basis of a systematic scientific classification.

Akihito, a marine biologist specializing in gobies, was awarded an honorary degree in 2007 for his research from the university where Linnaeus studied.

Japan’s NHK television said Akihito was fixated by Linnaeus’ original book of classification and stayed longer than planned.

The Swedish royals were also to attend a state banquet, a business seminar and other events while in Tokyo.