STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden will distribute a booklet to some 4.8 million households about what to do in the event of a crisis, including war.

The Civil Contingencies Agency says the 20-page brochure “If Crisis or War Comes” is about getting the country “better prepared” when public services have been debilitated by accidents, severe weather, IT attacks or “in the worst-case scenario, war.”

The agency said Monday that the pamphlet will be distributed during the May 28-June 3 Emergency Preparedness Week. It is also available for download in Swedish, English and more than a dozen languages.

The booklet includes information about what an emergency box should contain — canned food, pasta and dried food — and is urging people to have cash should money machines not work and emergency telephone numbers.