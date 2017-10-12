STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in southern Sweden say several people have been injured in a small town known for past gang violence and that the incident is not being investigated as terrorism.
Police said two of the injured were hurt during a shooting and that a total of four people were taken to the hospital late Thursday.
They said there was nothing about the outbreak of violence in central Trelleborg to suggest it was terror-related.
Police say a K-9 unit is searching for weapons and officers are interviewing witnesses. No suspects are in custody.
Trelleborg is a Swedish port town located 33 kilometers (20 miles) south of Malmo and 64 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Copenhagen, Denmark.