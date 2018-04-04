STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden say they have detained a man his 50s who is suspected of arson at the Portuguese Embassy in Stockholm.
A large fire broke out shortly before noon Wednesday in a downtown building that also houses the embassies of Argentina, Belgium and Tunisia.
Police spokesman Mats Karlsson told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that 14 people received medical assistance and some have been taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
He says none of them are in a serious condition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- Washington state woman's Ancestry.com DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
Police say they think the fire most likely started at the Portuguese Embassy. Tabloid Aftonbladet reported that the detained man had visited one of the embassies in the building before the blaze broke out.