STOCKHOLM (AP) — A man has been charged with spying for China, on suspicion that he gathered information on Tibetans who had fled to Sweden, authorities said Thursday.

“This is a very serious crime because spying affects very vulnerable people.” said prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist.

He said refugees “must be able to feel confident that they can freely use their constitutional freedoms, for example to protest against a regime without risking persecution or other abuse.”

In a separate statement, Daniel Stenling of Sweden’s security service SAPO said the man, who was not identified, was arrested Feb. 26 and had cooperated with police in other European countries.

Stenling added “cooperation is necessary in the fight against serious crimes such as spying on refugees.”

SAPO had observed “for a while” how the man gathered information in Tibetan circles in Sweden and handed them over to an intelligence officer from “a foreign nation.” SAPO didn’t identify the country, but Ljungqvist said information included personal matters, ranging from where people lived and family relations to political activities, trips and meetings.

The case comes at a time when relations between Stockholm and Beijing are tense.

China is holding a Chinese-born Swedish national on suspicion of leaking state secrets, and has rebuked Sweden for demanding his release.

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom has sharply questioned the rule of law in China and blasted Beijing’s “brutal” treatment of Hong Kong-based Gui Minhai. Gui sold gossipy books about Chinese leaders and Beijing has said he had “violated Chinese laws and thus must be dealt with in accordance with Chinese laws.”

Gui, 53, was taken off a train by police on Jan. 20 while in the presence of two Swedish diplomats with whom he was traveling to Beijing.