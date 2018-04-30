COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish officials say three people have been arrested on suspicion of preparing “an act of terror.”
Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency SAPO says the three were arrested Monday for terror-related activities in several locations in greater Stockholm. SAPO said they had been on the agency’s radar for a while.
The agency says several other people have been brought in for questioning.
It added that the terror threat in Sweden remains “unchanged” at a rating of three on a five-degree scale, which is “an increased threat.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
In April 2017, an Uzbek man rammed a stolen truck into a shopping crowd in Stockholm, killing five people and injuring 14 others. He said he did it to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the Islamic State group in the Mideast.