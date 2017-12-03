MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Manitiwoc police say a man was taken into custody after barricading himself in a basement.
Police say they received 911 text messages early Saturday afternoon that a man was pointing a handgun at a woman in a home. Officers responded as the victims were able to leave the home.
Police asked for help from a SWAT team because the man was reported to have a gun. Attempts to make phone contact with the man failed, but police were able to approach the home and talk to him.
The 48-year-old Manitowoc man was ordered out of the house and taken into custody on outstanding warrants. Authorities are investigating and will determine whether to pursue additional charges.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat