MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Manitiwoc police say a man was taken into custody after barricading himself in a basement.

Police say they received 911 text messages early Saturday afternoon that a man was pointing a handgun at a woman in a home. Officers responded as the victims were able to leave the home.

Police asked for help from a SWAT team because the man was reported to have a gun. Attempts to make phone contact with the man failed, but police were able to approach the home and talk to him.

The 48-year-old Manitowoc man was ordered out of the house and taken into custody on outstanding warrants. Authorities are investigating and will determine whether to pursue additional charges.