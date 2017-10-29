METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating after several swastikas were found spray painted in a Massachusetts city.

Methuen police say they received multiple reports of the vandalism Sunday. Authorities say the swastikas were painted on the sides of cars, a property sign and a fence.

All of the reported vandalism occurred within a 1-mile radius.

Police Chief Joseph Solomon says Swastikas represent hate and bigotry, and “there is no place for that in our community.” An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police. Authorities are also seeking any surveillance footage that might have captured a suspect.