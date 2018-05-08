NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A swastika has been discovered at a Massachusetts high school in a third instance of racist symbols and words this academic year.

Principal Aaron Sicotte, in a letter to parents, says the symbol of Nazi Germany was found near the lobby of Needham High School sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday.

The Boston Globe reports police have been notified of the graffiti. Racist words were previously found in two boys’ bathrooms in November and December.

Sicotte shared his “disgust at the offensive and hateful act,” and says the school needs to be a “safe haven.”

Needham police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contract police.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com