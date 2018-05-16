SWARTHMORE, Pa. (AP) — The dean of students at Swarthmore College has resigned, weeks after students protested the school’s handling of sexual assault claims.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports H. Elizabeth Braun announced her resignation Wednesday in a campus-wide email, saying she plans to launch her own higher education consulting firm.

The email made no mention of recent protests by Organizing For Survivors, a campus-based group that advocates for the victims of sexual assault.

Students from the group staged a sit-in in Braun’s office earlier this month over what they called the mishandling of sexual-assault investigations.

The group called for Braun to resign and for a review of the college’s investigation procedures. They also say on-campus fraternity houses should be banned.

Their nine-day protest ended after the group had a formal meeting with Swarthmore’s president, Valerie Smith.

