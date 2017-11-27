SWANTON, Vt. (AP) — The developers of a wind project in the Vermont town of Swanton have shuttered their operation.
The Burlington Free Press reports Swanton Wind LLC withdrew its application with the Vermont Public Utility Commission Monday. The Belisle family had proposed building seven wind turbines along a ridge.
According to a statement written by Nick Charyk on behalf of Swanton Wind, the project was affected by federal tax policies that jeopardized financing. Charyk said the project also “faces a hostile environment from an administration opposed to wind energy.”
The wind project had faced backlash from the Swanton Select Board throughout its development.
Charyk says the project will move forward at a “more predictable time.” He declined to discuss how much had been spent on the project.
___
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com