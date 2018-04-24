PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An opulent Florida hotel is spending tens of thousands of dollars to ship its two large generators to Puerto Rico.
The decision comes nearly a week after a blackout caused power outages for much of the fragile island still struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Maria.
The donated powerhouses will ensure reliable running water is pumped to the steep hillside communities in Juana Diaz, where electricity is still spotty seven months after Category 4 storm. The Palm Beach Post reports it cost between $15,000 and $20,000 to ship the generators.
Palm Beach landscaper Scott Lewis is the founder of Eagles Wings. The organization helped facilitate the generator donations and shipping. He also had his mechanic give them a tune up since they’re about a decade old.
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com