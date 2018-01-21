SHEFFIELD, Ala. (AP) — One of Alabama’s most famous musical groups is out with a new recording.

The fabled Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section known as the Swampers has released a new, all-instrumental collection of its work. The CD was produced by Malaco Records of Jackson, Mississippi.

The Swampers gained fame decades ago playing back-up for groups including Wilson Pickett, Bob Serer and the Staple Singers. They’re also mentioned in the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The new CD is named “Muscle Shoals Has Got the Swampers” in homage to that song. The CD includes 14 tracks recorded in the 1970s but heard by very few since then.

Malaco Records owns the Muscle Shoals Sound record label. The CD release marks the 50th anniversary of Malaco, a noted blues and gospel label.