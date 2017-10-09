LINTON, Ind. (AP) — A popular southwestern Indiana birdwatching site has grown to more than 9,000 acres thanks to a conservation group’s acquisition of a key piece of land.

The Sycamore Land Trust bought the 85-acre tract that’s now part of the Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area near Linton after raising about $400,000 for the purchase.

Sycamore Land Trust spokeswoman Abby Perfetti Henkel says the nonprofit sold the property in August to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The 85-acre tract includes the confluence of two streams that are the wetland-filled Goose Pond site’s main water sources.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports the acquisition boosts the wildlife area’s holdings to 9,018 acres in an area about 40 miles southwest of Bloomington.

Goose Pond opened in 2005 and draws about 12,000 wildlife watchers each year.

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com