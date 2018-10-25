CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho woman authorities say failed to report the sexual abuse of her daughters by her husband has entered an Alford plea to felony injury to a child.
The Idaho Press reports that 50-year-old Sarah Kester entered the plea Wednesday in 3rd District Court. An Alford plea isn’t a guilty plea but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.
Her daughters have accused their father of sexually abusing them 17 years ago when they were children.
Sarah Kester faces up to 10 years in prison at her Jan. 16 sentencing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount WATCH
- South Carolina adds 2nd billionaire with huge jackpot ticket VIEW
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
- Mail-bomb scare widens as packages to Biden, De Niro seized WATCH
Lester Kester Jr. faces five counts of lewd conduct with a minor. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
___
Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com