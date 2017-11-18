KUNA, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho company plans to use a $1 million Idaho Workforce Development Training Fund grant to hire about 700 new full-time workers.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2hD1Ea8) in a story on Friday that CS Beef Packers in Kuna will hire the workers for jobs that pay an average wage of $17.28 per hour plus medical benefits.
Jobs include production workers, drivers, safety technicians and supervisors.
The company’s meat processing services include packing, rendering and tanning hides.
___
Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com