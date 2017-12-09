NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Officials in Nampa in southwestern Idaho have authorized the city’s police force to use pellet guns to shoot crows in the downtown area through Sunday night.
Mayor Bob Henry approved the discharging of firearms in the downtown area that is otherwise prohibited.
Officials say the crows feed in fields during the day and return to the city in the evening where it’s warmer, partly because of the street lights.
Officials say the crows create a mess downtown that can cause a health hazard.
Nampa officials are also exploring using a bird repellent hazer that nearby Caldwell used when crows created a problem in that city several years ago.