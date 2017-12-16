NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho have launched a billboard campaign hoping to find the people who robbed an Idaho convenience store and killed a 25-year-old employee.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports in a story on Friday that Crime Stoppers is using six billboards in the region to display an image of Christopher Reese holding his infant daughter.

Reese was killed in December 2014 when two armed suspects robbed a Jacksons Food Store in Notus. The suspects took a safe and fled in Reese’s vehicle.

The billboards also show video surveillance of the robbers.

Canyon County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Armstrong says the agency wants to make sure the case is fresh in everyone’s mind.

Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com