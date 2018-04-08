HURST, Texas (AP) — Five people — including two police officers — were injured after an SUV crashed into a home in a Dallas suburb, hit a natural gas line and exploded.
Authorities say one of two police officers responding to the crash Saturday afternoon was approaching the home in Hurst when it blew up. One of the officers was treated at the scene and the other was examined at a hospital.
Police rescued a couple inside the home and their adult son. A relative says 61-year-old Dixie Bridges is hospitalized with burns.
The driver of the car, 40-year-old Arnulfo Castro, has been arrested for driving without a license. Hurst city spokeswoman Kara McKinney says he told investigators he lost control of his vehicle after the brakes failed.
