MADISON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a rollover accident on an interstate left three people hospitalized in Mississippi.
News outlets report Madison police say an SUV driven by 26-year-old Flavio Ivan Garcia swerved to avoid a collision with another car on Interstate 55 and overcorrected, losing control of the vehicle on Sunday. The SUV rolled over four times, landing upside down and trapping the driver and two passengers.
The Madison Fire Department used extrication equipment to remove the passengers.
Garcia was airlifted to a hospital with facial cuts and internal injuries, and underwent emergency surgery. Thirty-year-old Nancy Guerra Garcia was taken to the hospital by ambulance with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Eight-year-old Breana Arleen Huerta was taken to a children’s hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.