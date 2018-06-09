WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say sport-utility vehicle fleeing from police crashed into a truck in western Pennsylvania, seriously injuring three people.

State police in Washington County say Friday afternoon’s chase began along Interstate 79 in North Strabane Township when a trooper saw the SUV weaving in and out of traffic.

Police say the vehicle fled onto Route 519 and south on Route 19 at speeds up to 90 mph, but in an effort to turn right onto Racetrack Road the SUV struck the side of a tanker truck.

Police say the 18-year-old driver and her 21- and 17-year-old passengers were flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital with serious injuries. No charges were immediately filed in the case.