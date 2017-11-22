NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Police are looking for the driver of a SUV that backed up through a New York City intersection and plowed into two women crossing the street.

Video from a street surveillance camera shows the white SUV with Florida plates driving into an intersection in Manhattan’s Washington Heights section Tuesday afternoon before backing up and hitting two women in the crosswalk.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and looked at the women before speeding away and swerving around another SUV driver who saw the accident and tried to box him in.

The injured pedestrians have been identified as a 71-year-old woman and her 42-year-old home health aide. Both were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities are looking for the vehicle and ask anyone with information to call police.