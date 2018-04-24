CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in western New York say three people were injured when their SUV crashed into a home.
WGRZ-TV reports the crash happened Tuesday night in Cheektowaga. U-Crest Fire Chief Brian Chapman says the “medical condition” of someone in the car caused the vehicle to drive through a parking lot and into the home’s living room.
Three people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital. A man sleeping inside the room at the time of the crash was not injured.
An investigation continues.

Information from: WGRZ-TV, http://www.wgrz.com