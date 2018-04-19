CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say an employee was injured when an SUV crashed into a bookstore.

Police say the crash happened Thursday afternoon at a Barnes & Noble store in Clifton. Clifton Deputy Fire Chief Frank Prezioso says the female employee suffered a minor injury. Authorities say the driver was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Authorities say cause of the crash isn’t clear but that they believe it was an accident.

Publisher and author Jason Pinter was working at the store at the time of the crash. Pinter tweeted pictures of the wrecked SUV and the damaged storefront.

A company spokesperson said they could not comment on the incident and directed all questions to the Clifton Police.