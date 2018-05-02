BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — State police say a sport utility vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension killed two elderly New Jersey residents and injured two other people.

Police said the SUV was heading south on Interstate 476 at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday when the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a concrete barrier, guardrail and fence and flipped onto its roof.

Police said 81-year-old Gyula Molnar and 71-year-old Ileana Molnar of Roebling, New Jersey were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to Geisinger Medical Center with injuries described as moderate.