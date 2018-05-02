BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — State police say a sport utility vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension killed two elderly New Jersey residents and injured two other people.
Police said the SUV was heading south on Interstate 476 at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday when the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a concrete barrier, guardrail and fence and flipped onto its roof.
Police said 81-year-old Gyula Molnar and 71-year-old Ileana Molnar of Roebling, New Jersey were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people were taken to Geisinger Medical Center with injuries described as moderate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations