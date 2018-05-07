PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are investigating a chaotic car crash in which an SUV caught fire, hit two cars, and then rolled through an intersection and into a bus stop.

The Providence Journal reports a woman was driving on Union Avenue Monday morning when her vehicle caught fire.

The SUV hit a parked car and a moving car before crossing an intersection.

The driver managed to escape. The SUV eventually stopped upon hitting a bus stop. The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Police say no one else was injured.

