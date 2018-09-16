PHOENIX (AP) — Officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport say parts of a busy terminal have been shut down as police investigate a vehicle that was left unattended.
Authorities say a suspicious vehicle was parked outside early Sunday and its owner could not be found.
An airport spokeswoman says the pre-security area in the east side of Terminal 4 was evacuated and three of the four security checkpoints at the terminal have also been closed.
The Sky Train also has stopped dropping passengers off at the terminal as authorities investigate the situation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Florence crawls west, with fierce rains and rising rivers VIEW
- Trump’s China tariffs would hit more than 1,000 products
- Florida Taco Bell employee refuses to help client who doesn’t speak Spanish WATCH
- 2 dancers fired by NYC Ballet over nude photo accusations
It’s unclear if any flights have been affected and when the terminal will be re-opened.