BOSTON (AP) — A candidate for the Massachusetts Senate is crying foul after automated telephone calls that purported to come from his campaign were made to local residents during Sunday’s Patriots game.

The Sun Chronicle reports the call starts by saying it is a message from Democrat Paul Feeney followed by a loud, annoying noise and someone shouting.

Feeney said neither he nor anyone with his campaign put out the call. He said he’s worried someone is trying to mislead voters.

Some of Feeney’s supporters said they suspected the call was timed to stir anger against him.

The two other candidates in the race — Republican Jacob Ventura and independent Joe Shortsleeve — said they had nothing to do with the call, as did the state Republican party.

The special election is Tuesday.

___

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com