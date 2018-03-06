ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Police say a juvenile arrested in connection with a suspicious package at a southern Utah high school is also believed to be responsible for an incident involving an Islamic State group’s flag found flying at another area school last month.

St. George police say the juvenile was booked into a youth detention center Monday after a possible explosive device was found at Pine View High. The school was evacuated for two hours while the FBI and a bomb squad investigated.

Police Capt. Mike Giles says an object in a backpack had the potential to cause injuries or damage property.

Police in Hurricane say the juvenile is suspected to have left graffiti and an Islamic State group’s flag last month at Hurricane High near the Arizona line. Investigators said at the time they thought that incident was a prank.