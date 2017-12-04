BERLIN (AP) — German officials say they’ve secured a suspicious package delivered to a state governor’s office and are investigating it for possible explosives.
Thuringia governor’s office spokesman Guenter Kolodziej told The Associated Press on Monday police experts are investigating the package but did not give further details.
Thuringia’s governor, Bodo Ramelow, told the dpa news agency police were alerted by workers in the office and have told him the package may contain a hand grenade.
Ramelow said it was “pure speculation” at the moment as to whether the incident was related to the delivery of a package to a Potsdam pharmacy on Friday that caused the evacuation of a Christmas market.
That package was believed to be part of a scheme to extort millions of euros (dollars) from delivery company DHL.