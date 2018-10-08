LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in north-central Idaho say a suspicious letter mailed to Sen. Mike Crapo’s Lewiston office on Friday didn’t contain any hazardous materials.
The Lewiston Tribune reports the letter had indications on the envelope that caused staff to believe it could possibly contain dangerous materials.
Local staffers called the U.S. Capitol Police, who referred the matter to local law enforcement.
The envelope was tested for explosives, radiological and biological hazards and ultimately cleared.
Officials say there was no danger to the public.
___
Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com