ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A southeast Albuquerque hospital has been placed on temporary lockdown as police check out a suspicious device.
Albuquerque police say an explosive disposal units have been called to the scene.
They say Central Avenue was locked down in both directions around 11 a.m. Sunday near the Downtown Presbyterian Hospital.
Police didn’t immediately release any other information about the suspicious device or its location in relation to the hospital.
