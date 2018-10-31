CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice who was convicted of 11 federal criminal charges has asked for a new trial.
News outlets reported Allen Loughry filed the request last week in a motion that was sealed. Prosecutors acknowledged his request in a brief this week asking for time to file a full response. Because Loughry’s motion is sealed, it’s not clear why he believes he deserves a new trial.
A federal jury convicted Loughry on Oct. 12 of seven wire fraud counts involving his personal use of state cars and fuel cards. He was also found guilty of two counts of making false statements and one count each of mail fraud and witness tampering.
Loughry’s attorney, John Carr, declined to comment. His sentencing is scheduled for January.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump vows to sign order ending birthright citizenship
- Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found slain in prison at 89 VIEW
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
- Powerful humanity of Jewish hospital staff that treated Robert Bowers
- Indian couple who died in Yosemite took risks for photos