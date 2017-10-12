SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A suspended University of Southern California football player accused of sexual assault in Utah has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in a deal with prosecutors.
The agreement made Thursday carries no possible prison time for 20-year-old Osa Masina. Attorney Greg Skordas says it gives Masina a chance to move on.
But his accuser’s attorney Bethany Warr said the guilty pleas to three reduced counts of sexual battery are “grossly disproportionate” for what she calls a violent sexual assault.
Prosecutors say the deal carries up to three years in jail and is appropriate after a judge excluded key evidence.
Masina is a Utah native and played as a linebacker for USC.