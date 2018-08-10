HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a suspended police chief in New Jersey has been buying cocaine online.
Prosecutors say Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Chief Michael Coppola went to a post office box to retrieve the order on Thursday. However, detectives had placed a package containing imitation cocaine in the box. Coppola was arrested during a motor vehicle stop in Ridgefield Park.
The 43-year-old is charged with attempting to possess cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s scheduled to make a court appearance on Aug. 22.
Coppola was suspended in July after the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a report finding suspected violations of state laws and police guidelines within the department.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
- 11 bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
- Man says he killed city worker over yard rule 'harassment' VIEW
Coppola joined the department in 1996 and became chief in 2014. It could not be determined whether he has a lawyer.