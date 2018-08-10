Share story

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a suspended police chief in New Jersey has been buying cocaine online.

Prosecutors say Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Chief Michael Coppola went to a post office box to retrieve the order on Thursday. However, detectives had placed a package containing imitation cocaine in the box. Coppola was arrested during a motor vehicle stop in Ridgefield Park.

The 43-year-old is charged with attempting to possess cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s scheduled to make a court appearance on Aug. 22.

Coppola was suspended in July after the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a report finding suspected violations of state laws and police guidelines within the department.

Coppola joined the department in 1996 and became chief in 2014. It could not be determined whether he has a lawyer.

