PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a suspended Oregon judge who gained national attention after refusing to marry gay couples.
Marion County Judge Vance Day is accused of allowing a felon to handle a gun. He goes on trial Oct. 22 in Portland.
The trial was originally scheduled for Salem, but Day’s attorneys won a change of venue after expressing concern about the judge’s ability to get a fair trial.
The charges stem from a separate pair of incidents in late 2013 and early 2014, when Day allegedly allowed a felon to handle a gun. The felon was a veteran on probation through a special court where Day was a judge.
The criminal trial follows an ethics case in which the state Supreme Court handed Day a three-year suspension that began last week.