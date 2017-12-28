RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Suspended North Carolina State sophomore guard Markell Johnson has been indicted on assault charges in his hometown of Cleveland.
Local media report the charges stem from an incident on October 8.
Court records Johnson and three others were released on bond after being jailed December 20. A pretrial conference was scheduled for Thursday.
Efforts to reach Johnson and his attorney were unsuccessful.
North Carolina State announced Johnson’s indefinite suspension December 16. At the time, athletic department spokesman Craig Hammel cited a violation of the school’s student-athlete code of conduct but provided no further details.
According to the school’s code of conduct, a student-athlete charged with a felony crime will be immediately and indefinitely suspended from athletics participation, pending the final disposition of all charges.