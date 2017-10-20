BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A suspended prosecutor in Alabama’s most populous county has been found guilty of first-degree perjury.

Al.com reports that a jury returned its verdict Friday in the trial of suspended Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson.

Henderson was accused of giving false testimony in a 2016 divorce case in which he served as guardian for the divorcing couple’s minor child. The divorce case was unrelated to his current prosecutor position.

Henderson has been suspended with pay. Al.com reports that with his conviction on the felony charge, he loses his elected position.

Assistant Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr has been serving in Henderson’s place. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will now appoint someone to fill that slot.

A judge released Henderson on bond and said he would soon set a sentencing date.

