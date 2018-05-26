HAZLEHURST, Miss. (AP) — The two men wanted in a mass shooting at a Hazlehurst night club have turned themselves into police.

WLBT-TV reports one of the suspects surrendered Friday at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, while the other turned himself into the Brookhaven Police Department.

According to Hazlehurst Police Chief Byron Swilley, 23-year-old Dariendejuan Fells and 21-year-old Odarius Black are now in custody. It was unknown if either is represented by an attorney.

Each is accused of “recklessly” firing eight shots into Tootsie’s Spot before 3 a.m. last Sunday.

Jonathan Miller, a 26-year-old Hazlehurst resident, died in the shooting.

Authorities say Fells and Black will face charges of murder and seven counts of aggravated assault. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight, but the exact motive is still undetermined.

