PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are looking for two people who fled a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead and others injured in Philadelphia.
The crash occurred on Torresdale Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say a backseat passenger was ejected about 30 feet (9 meters) from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver and a passenger were injured.
Police say the female driver of the other vehicle had a serious head injury and was bleeding when she fled on foot with a male passenger.
