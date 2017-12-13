PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are looking for two people who fled a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead and others injured in Philadelphia.

The crash occurred on Torresdale Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a backseat passenger was ejected about 30 feet (9 meters) from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver and a passenger were injured.

Police say the female driver of the other vehicle had a serious head injury and was bleeding when she fled on foot with a male passenger.