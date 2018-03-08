CHICAGO (AP) — Two suburban Chicago suspects have been charged in an alleged conspiracy involving the importation of a fentanyl analogue from China.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago says in a Thursday statement that 35-year-old Sanchez Lackland of Hazel Crest is accused of importing the substance last year through the mail to around 20 Chicago-area addresses.

The indictment says agents searched Lackland’s home in December, seizing fentanyl analogue, a loaded revolver and some $300,000 in cash. It says authorities found similar substances in the Orland Park home of 35-year-old Jermol Mixon. Agents also allegedly found $10,000 in cash and items used to manufacture drugs.

Both men face drug and firearm charges. The statement didn’t include names of defense attorneys. They’ll have a chance to enter pleas at a March 14 arraignment.