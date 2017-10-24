PITTSBURGH (AP) — The boyfriend of a woman charged with attacking a Pittsburgh teacher with a brick has also been charged.
Twenty-six-year-old Vincent Beasley is charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and other crimes in the Oct 18 attack on 46-year-old Janice Watkins.
Police say Daishonta Williams and Beasley followed Watkins’ vehicle as she left Pittsburgh Martin Luther King PreK-8 that afternoon.
Watkins tells police she was stopped at an intersection when Williams threw a brick, striking her in the face. But police say Beasley also joined in, grabbing Watkins from behind, pulling her hair and punching her.
Defense attorney Almon Burke says Beasley didn’t realize Williams planned to attack Watkins and got out of the vehicle only to break up the fight.
Police say Williams was upset after Watkins’ confiscated a cellphone from Williams’ daughter at school.