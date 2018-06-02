EL PRADO, N.M. (AP) — Two suspects in a triple homicide in northern New Mexico have been arrested.
The New Mexico State Police says 34-year-old John Powell of Taos and 33-year-old Roger Gage of Arroyo Hondo were spotted Friday evening in a vehicle in El Prado and arrested without incident during a traffic stop.
Powell and Gage were previously identified as suspects in the killings of three people whose bodies were found Wednesday night in a home near Dixon. The victims’ identities haven’t been released.
The State Police hasn’t commented on a possible motive for the killings but says Powell and Gage are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.
Online court records don’t list defense attorneys who could comment on the allegations.