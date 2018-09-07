ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities on Long Island say they’ve charged an alleged member of the MS-13 gang in the death of a 19-year-old teenager.
The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office says it has charged 19-year-old Jose Daniel Lopez with second-degree murder. Authorities say Lopez and other gang members attacked and killed Josue Amaya Leonor with a machete, burying him in a wooded area near Roosevelt.
Authorities say they recovered Leonor’s body in May of this year.
Lopez has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Jeffrey Groder, says there’s no physical evidence that links his client to the slaying.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- California takes financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires VIEW
- Times grants anonymity to administration official for essay VIEW
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead at 82 VIEW
- Trump officials cry 'Not me!' as he fumes over NYT column WATCH
- Gatekeeper to the president: Madeleine Westerhout, age 27
The news of Lopez’s arrest comes on the heels of the arrest of 20-year-old Kevin Lopez-Morales, who is a suspect in the death of 15-year-old Angel Soler.