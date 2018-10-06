PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 31-year-old man who authorities say defecated on dozens of lawns in southeastern Portland and broke into a home has been allowed to go free but must maintain his mental health treatment.
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Nan Waller on Friday found Moyhijah Widger-Chongo guilty except for insanity in the home burglary.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that she dismissed other criminal counts at the request of the prosecutor’s office.
Authorities say Widger-Chongo in 2017 also was suspected of flooding houses in the same neighborhood by turning on garden hose faucets. Police say he also broke into homes where he showered, stole clothes and checked his Facebook page.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh confirmation all but sure after long, bitter fight WATCH
- No free lunch for renewables: More wind power would warm US
- Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
- Small investors bought into Trump hotels. 'Then the embarrassment came.'
- Mormon no more: Tabernacle Choir renamed in big church shift
Widger-Chongo’s spent six months in jail and at the Oregon State Hospital.
Waller cautioned Widger-Chongo to remain on his medication because without it things don’t go well.