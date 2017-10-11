COATSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Gaming Commission has removed more than 100 birds from a suspected cockfighting operation in suburban Indianapolis.

Upon arriving at the Hendricks County property Wednesday morning, investigators say they found multiple roosters with physical alterations common in fighting birds, such as the removal of their combs and wattles. Cockfighting paraphernalia was also discovered.

The Gaming Commission said it received an anonymous tip last spring.

Investigators have turned over the case to the prosecutors.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it assisted the Gaming Commission with evidence collection, medical assessments and transporting the 126 birds to an undisclosed shelter.

The ASPCA says it also assisted the Gaming Commission with similar raids in Pulaski County in February and in Marion County this summer.